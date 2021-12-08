Fortnite Update 19.20: Release Date, Leaks, Patch Notes, Gameplay, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite update 19.20 is next on the developer's agenda and we have all of the details you will need regarding this upcoming patch.

While Chapter 3 Season 1 may have only just got underway, Epic Games are likely to apply technical implementations, as well as subtle gameplay change, to iron out any potential creases that may have arisen on release in-game.

After the island literally flipped upside down following the conclusion of Chapter 2, new gameplay features were added including the ability to slide down hillsides using Spider-Man's web slingers to navigate with more agility.

So, what will be coming in 19.20? Will there be any new additions involving skins, new Battle Pass features or other juicy rewards that players could potentially get their hands on?

Some gamers have questioned whether more Marvel characters will be added alongside Spider-Man. Could be possibly see Miles Morales? Maybe even famous antagonists such as the Green Goblin or Venom?

While it is still early days, scroll down to find out everything we know about Fortnite update 19.20 so far.

Fortnite Update 19.20 Release Date

It is believed that Fortnite update 19.20 will be released on Tuesday 4th January 2022 at around 10am GMT.

Cooldown start will usually start an hour before the patch goes live (9am GMT), which means that all matchmaking will be unavailable during this timeframe.

This date is not confirmed at this stage and we will update this section of the article if these details change at any stage.

Leaks

Any leaks concerning Fortnite update 19.20 will appear here in due course once they are made available.

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for Fortnite update 19.20 have yet to be unveiled by Epic Games. The comprehensive list, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety once an announcement has been made by the developers.

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

