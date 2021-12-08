Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have come a long way since the dark days of Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson lasted just 20 matches at Anfield before he was sacked with just five wins to his name in his six months.

He left the club just four points above the relegation zone.

The disastrous reign wasn’t entirely Hodgson’s fault. Liverpool had a poor squad and off-field problems surrounding the owners certainly didn’t help.

But it quickly became apparent that Hodgson didn’t quite have the right mentality to manage of the biggest clubs in world football.

“They’ll be a formidable challenge,” he said of League Two Northampton ahead of their League Cup clash.

To be fair, he was right as Liverpool lost on penalties.

Then, he didn't seem particularly fussed by a woeful 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat.

“That was as good as we have played all season, and I have no qualms with the performance whatsoever,” he said.

He was also more than happy to admit his side were in a relegation battle after a terrible start to the campaign.

"There are 31 games left but when you are in the relegation zone you are in a relegation battle,” he admitted.

But it wasn’t just the press conferences that Hodgson couldn't get right at Liverpool. He also found the transfer side of things particularly difficult.

In fact, there’s a story that suggests he once sold the WRONG player to Fulham.

After arriving in the summer of 2010, Hodgson raided his former club, Fulham, for Paul Konchesky. The less said about that £3.5 million signing the better…

As part of the deal, Lauri Dalla Vale and Alexander Kacaniklic went to Craven Cottage.

However, according to Kacaniklic, Hodgson wanted to sell a different Alex and not him.

"It was a bit difficult for Liverpool to replace me, but when I was in Fulham and before I signed up, I had a conversation with Roy Hodgson on the phone, where we found out that he had chosen the wrong Alex," said Kacaniklic to fotbolskananelen in a podcast, per the Liverpool Echo.

"In his head, he thought he had sold another Alex for Konchesky. But then it was too late. It's a little fun!

"Then he just told me I was welcome back in Liverpool with open arms, but that I could do what I felt. By then I had already made my mind up and was very excited about coming to Fulham."

Wow. Imagine if Kacaniklic had turned into a superstar.

Fortunately for Hodgson and Liverpool, that didn’t prove to be the case.

The Swede managed 100 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League and the Championship and had loan spells at Watford and Burnley.

He then moved to Nantes on a free in 2016 before returning to his native country, Hammarby, in February 2019. Now, at the age of 30, he plays for Hajduk Split in Croatia.

Meanwhile, we wonder who that other Alex that Hodgson wanted to sell was…

