One of the most anticipated WWE women's title matches of recent date took place on Monday as Becky Lynch defended her belt against Liv Morgan.

There was a lot of hype in the weeks leading up to this fiery clash and the showdown did not disappoint.

Both Lynch and Morgan verbally tore into each other during their respective build up promos before meeting inside the ring on Monday Night Raw.

Big Time Becks, who is well and truly owning her new heel persona, goaded her opponent on numerous occasions. She recently mocked Morgan for crying on air and took a swipe at the fact her former faction, the Riott Squad, is no longer a part of WWE.

Morgan raised the stakes with her response, branding Lynch as a "bully" and claiming The Man's lucrative contract with the company is the reason why her friends and former allies were let go.

The tensions built and made for a thrilling title match earlier this week, which ended in Lynch retaining her title despite an impressive performance from Morgan.

After the match, the rising star admitted the feud between her and Lynch "is far from over" and teased fans to watch out for next week's episode of the red brand for what's coming next.

Fans and professionals alike are captivated by this new rivalry and many are backing Morgan to produce a fairytale underdog victory.

Wrestling legend Trish Stratus has urged a rematch be scheduled after watching the two take each other on earlier this week.

"Gimme more!" the WWE history-maker tweeted in reply to Morgan's post-match interview.

Stratus also recently backed Morgan following her iconic mic drop moment after signing the title match contract. She wrote: "Love me some @YaOnlyLivvOnce especially when she’s all fired up like this!"

Stratus remains one of the company's most popular female wrestlers to this day, and her time in the spotlight served as inspiration to many of the stars currently on the WWE roster.

The Canadian held the previous record for most Women's Championships won with seven and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, seven years after retiring.

Stratus also featured in the first ever women's title match headliner — a milestone clash against Lita back in 2004, and one that has remained a focal point of WWE history.

Morgan is yet to win her first major title at WWE and it looks as though she will not give up until she is the one to overthrow Lynch as the current Raw women's champion.

With less than a month until the Day 1 pay-per-view airs, the company could be setting up for a blockbuster title clash between these two stars on the January card.

