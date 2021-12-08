Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PSG's Kheira Hamraoui reportedly suggested at least two teammates, in addition to Aminata Diallo, could have been involved in her attack last month.

The footballing world was rocked by news of the brutal assault on Hamraoui on November 4th.

The 31-year-old was dragged out of the car by two men masked in balaclavas, who hit her legs repeatedly with an iron bar, as she returned home from a dinner organised by PSG.

Hamraoui was taken to hospital and given stitches in her hands and legs. The news of the assault first broke when Diallo was taken into police custody on November 10th.

It was suspected Diallo, who drove Hamraoui home from the dinner, had orchestrated the attack in order to keep her teammate off the football pitch. Both women play in the same role for both PSG and the French national team.

The 26-year-old Diallo was released from police custody without charge, however, and she has since pleaded her innocence.

An in-depth report on the incident by The New York Times has suggested that Hamraoui accused at least two other teammates of involvement in her assault, and that she has a strong belief the answers to the case lie within PSG.

Hamraoui also allegedly angered French national team striker Kadidiatou Diani by mentioning her husband as a potential suspect.

Diani’s husband has not been implicated or even questioned by the police, but the PSG forward reportedly confronted Hamraoui about the accusation as she worked out on an exercise bike.

The New York Times also reports that some of Hamraoui’s teammates have asked to move their lockers away from hers in the dressing room, while others have told club management that they will find it difficult to play with her again.

Until this week, Hamraoui and Diallo were kept apart for training. According to The New York Times, however, there was one incident where they accidentally crossed paths, and an angry exchange took place.

Diallo is reportedly still under suspicion by the police, who have retained her two cellphones and laptop.

Hayet Abidal, the wife of Barcelona legend Eric Abidal, is another figure who is likely to be questioned by police in the coming weeks and months.

It has been alleged that Hayet's involvement in the incident could have been personal revenge for a reported affair between her husband and Hamraoui, although these newspaper reports have not been confirmed by official sources.

It was reported in France last month that Abidal had admitted to his wife that he’d had an affair with Hamraoui, and Hayet was subsequently planning to file for a divorce.

It is unlikely the truth will be discovered soon, however. The case is in the hands of an investigating magistrate, who could take at least 18 months.

News Now - Sport News