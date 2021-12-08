Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has to be said that Conor McGregor has put his body through it during his career as a UFC fighter.

The Irishman has been with Dana White's promotion since 2008 and won his first seven fights, setting a record for the fastest title fight in the company's history with a 13-second knockout win over Jose Aldo in the process.

During said fight, McGregor competed in the featherweight division, weighing around 145lbs, but as we know, he's rarely stayed at the same weight, and that's what we're going to document here.

Next for McGregor was to fight Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight belt.

Lightweight is a class up from featherweight and therefore Conor would have to be a minimum of 155lbs.

However, at such short notice, Dos Anjos pulled out of the fight, allowing current UFC star Nate Diaz to step in to fight McGregor.

For this fight to go ahead, however, Conor had to bulk up to the welterweight division and he weighed around 170lbs.

McGregor lost the fight to Diaz, but in the rematch managed to secure the win.

At this very point since Conor joined the UFC, he had put on a total of 25lbs and had fights across three weight classes.

However, his next fight would be against Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. This meant that he had to lose some of the pounds he had put on so he could fight for the belt.

The Notorious won the fight and then spent the next few years out of the UFC.

When Conor decided to come back, his first fight would be a lightweight title match against Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor lost the fight but looked to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible.

For his next fight, he would have to go back up to the welterweight division to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Conor's two most recent fight have been back down in the lightweight division against Dustin Poirier.

It's safe to say that McGregor has had to put his body through a lot in order to fight in the different weight divisions, and he continues to do so.

According to the man himself, he's currently weighing 190lbs, which would be his career-heaviest and a FOURTH weight division if he did fight.

His recovery is clearly going well, but surely, SURELY, he won't return to fight in a fourth division?!

