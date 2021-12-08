Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Divock Origi would start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo if he was at Manchester United, according to one Liverpool fan who phoned up talkSPORT this week.

Speaking to Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, ‘David’ argued that Origi would get into most teams in the world - including United’s.

Origi made a rare start for the Reds at the San Siro and scored Liverpool’s winning goal early in the second half.

The 26-year-old has popped up with some huge goals for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside outfit from Lille back in 2014.

He famously scored Liverpool’s first and fourth goals in the dramatic 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals. He also netted the second of Liverpool’s goals in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham.

Liverpool fan argues Origi is better than Ronaldo

And Liverpool fan David phoned up talkSPORT to argue that the Belgium international would get into Man Utd’s team over 36-year-old Ronaldo.

“Origi has been brilliant,” David began. He could go to any team in the Premier League.”

Asked which teams he would get into, David replied: “He would get in at Man U.

“I’d play him in front of Ronaldo.”

Cundy and O’Hara were baffled and amused in equal measure. The former said: “Right now, who would you rather bring off the bench to win you a game: Ronaldo or Origi?”

“Origi,” David replied.

He added: “What’s Ronaldo done in the past four years?

“What did he do at Juventus? Nothing in the Champions League.”

Watch the clip in full here:

Would Origi really get into United's team over Ronaldo?

While Origi has proved extremely valuable for Liverpool over the past few seasons, it’s an astronomical shout to suggest that he would get into Ralf Rangnick’s team ahead of one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has scored 12 goals in 17 games since completing his return to Man Utd last summer and is still in remarkable physical condition as he edges closer to his 37th birthday.

