Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

No matter your stance on the GOAT debate, supporters can almost universally agree that the three-time World Cup winner who lays claim to more than 1,000 goals is a legendary figure in the sport.

However, while there might be that top-level, broad-stroked reverence for the Brazil star, it would be fair to say that fans of the modern era aren't as convinced of Pele's credentials as other people.

Pele's status in the GOAT debate

Besides, whenever anyone throws Pele's hat into the GOAT conversation alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, you always see the same old counterarguments rearing their head.

From accusations that Pele scored half his goals in friendlies to claims that the Brazilian league was full of 'farmers', the Santos icon is so often pushed to the side with grand sweeping statements.

However, let's pause for a second and actually call into question these assumptions about Pele: has his legacy genuinely been overrated and should we temper his achievements because of the era?

Myths about Pele

Well, there can perhaps be no better answer to that very question than a fascinating Twitter thread compiled by user @SelecaoTalk from last year that debunks a lot of the myths surrounding Pele.

With more than 2,000 'likes' and 900 retweets, the analysis is aptly titled: "Misconceptions about Pelé and why he has the single best claim to be considered the Greatest Footballer Of All Time."

Intriguing, right? Well, regardless of whether or not you think that Pele is the GOAT, there's no denying that many of the details included within the thread are eye-opening to younger supporters.

Twitter thread defends Pele

Now, we implore you to check out the thread in its entirety on Twitter because the full breakdown fans out into more than points and case studies than we could possibly include right here.

You'll just have to skip the brief comparison with Messi and Ronaldo as - by no fault of the creator - the statistics will now be out of date.

Nevertheless, keep scrolling for what we consider to be some of the highlights of the thread down below because it might just change the way that you see Pele and the GOAT debate forever:

What an emphatic way to bulldoze so many footballing myths and misconceptions in one fell swoop.

Pele deserves more respect

Sure, you don't have to come out of reading the thread in the belief that Pele is indeed the greatest footballer in history, but hopefully it's given you a new appreciation for an often-slandered icon.

The simple fact of the matter is that Pele did prove himself against top opposition in top competitions and came out the other side with top goalscoring statistics, records and results.

Whether or not that's good enough to raise him above Messi, Ronaldo or Diego Maradona is for you to decide, but maybe think twice when you next type 'Pele is a fraud' into a comments section.

