Fall Guys Season 7: What Is The Release Date?

Fall Guys has just embarked on a new adventure but there is no harm in looking ahead to when Season 7 could be launching.

Mediatonic, the game's developer's, recently unleashed Season 6 onto the gaming community which has been received solidly so far, with players thoroughly enjoying the new content additions that have been provided.

The arrival of Season 6 means that it is the last major update that the developers are bringing to Fall Guys in 2021 - which means that the attention is now turning to 2022 and what the future may hold for the series.

With this in mind, it looks like Season 7 will be the first patch to appear after the New Year and, already, gamers are keen to find out what is to come with the excitement growing as the days pass.

While we are still quite a way away from Season 7 at this time, here is what we know in terms of when it could be launching.

Fall Guys Season 7 Release Date

Assessing the current end date on the Fall Guys Season 6 Battle Pass, it looks like Season 7 could be arriving on all platforms on Tuesday 8th March 2022.

This date could even be one day before or after, but assessing how quickly Mediatonic have changed from one season to another in the past, we believe, for now, that this date is accurate.

Gamers will usually be treated with a fantastically well-made cinematics trailer which will highlight beautifully what sort of theme will be next, along with new skins and different cosmetics that players can acquire in the latest Battle Pass.

Of course, it is early days to speculate what might be on the horizon in relation to in-game content, as we are a few months away from launch.

The date listed above may not be set in stone, and depending on if there are delays, could be pushed back by the developers if they deem it to be necessary.

If that is the case, then we will update this article to ensure that you are fully in the loop on this topic. So stick with us and keep your eyes peeled for more details in the coming days, weeks and months ahead!

