Time Princess Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More
Looking for some quick and easy rewards on Dress Up Time Princess? Then you have come to the right place as we have everything you need to know about redeeming codes in-game.
This community-based game designed by IGG Inc allows players to play out the lives of some of the greatest throughout history and literature - with the ability to go back to as far as 18th century France and New York in the early 1920s, just to name a few examples.
With this, there is the ability to possess a huge array of outfits, as well as indulge in a number of features and events to ensure that the fun never ends!
Scroll down to find out everything you need to know regarding codes in Dress Up Time Princess.
Time Princess Codes December 2021
Here are the latest codes that are currently active in Dress Up Time Princess:
- 42QTGB – 0 Gold Tickets
- CALENDRIER2021 – 2 Gold Tickets
- Z35DNV – 5,000 Gold and 5 Silver Ticket
- SKAZKI –50 Stamina and 50 Diamonds
- KLAUDIA – 10,000 Gold and 10 Parven’s Mementos
- LOVEMOM – 5 Lantern Gift Box and 60 Stamina
- NSH45A – 3 Gold Tickets
- TMYHQ8 – 10,000 Gold
- 8UM7AM – 10,000 Gold and 3 Silver Ticket
- SG9W5V – 5 Leather
- PRINCESS2021 – 200 Diamonds
- OSEN – 50 Stamina
- KR3KBS – 5 Passion Potion
- YAXU34 – 50 Stamina and 50 Diamond
- Z4N97Z – 3 Gold Tickets
- H4NXCA – 10,000 Gold
- BWADVX – 20 Stamina and 5 Parven’s Memento
- 20KNOBLEZA – 100 Stamina
- LAFAM4ID – 50 Stamina
- PAT1N35 – 3 Gold Tickets
- P0STUR3OTP – 10 Maud’s Gratitude and 3 Silver Tickets
- 3MBRUJ4DAS – 0,000 Gold and 10 Parven’s Memento
- CERHSN – 30 Diamonds
- GGBTSM – 5 Pearls
- C2XENS – 10 Gold Tickets
- HSFBGU – 5 Lantern Gift Box and 2 Silver Tickets
- 5YG3XF – 100,000 Gold and 10 Gold Tickets
- DEUTSCHEEINHEIT – 100 Stamina and 1 Gold Ticket
- EVW4QG – 20 Diamond and 10 Nutri Feed
- ENERG1A5 – 50 Stamina
- L1L1THRW – 3 Gold Tickets
- JOY1T4S – 3 Silver Tickets and 10 Maud’s Gratitude
- B3CAR1OS – 10,000 Gold and 10 Parven’s Mementos
- 2A2B9S – 20 Stamina and 5 Lantern Gift Boxes
- VTQWWV – 10 Lantern Gift Boxes
- TPMOON – 60 Stamina, 5 Leaf Bookmark and 5 Lantern Gift Boxes
- MERCI2021 – 20,000 Gold
- LIVE2021 – 3 Gold Tickets
- REINEMARIE21 –20 Cuddle Potion
- CYGNES21 – 10 Clothing Material Boxes
Expired Dress Up Time Princess Codes
At the time of writing, none of the codes list above, to our knowledge, have expired at this time.
If any of the above information is inaccurate, please don't hesitate to get in contact with us and we can correct this.
How To Redeem Dress Up Time Princess Codes
It could not be easier to redeem your Time Princess codes. Here are the instructions on how you can do it:
- Open Dress up Time Princess
- Click on the ‘Profile Avtar’ and Go to the Others button.
- Now Click on the ‘Redemption Code’ button.
- Enter the Time Princess Codes 2021 and click ‘Redeem’.
- Enjoy your rewards!
