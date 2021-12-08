Time Princess Codes December 2021: Active Rewards, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Looking for some quick and easy rewards on Dress Up Time Princess? Then you have come to the right place as we have everything you need to know about redeeming codes in-game.

This community-based game designed by IGG Inc allows players to play out the lives of some of the greatest throughout history and literature - with the ability to go back to as far as 18th century France and New York in the early 1920s, just to name a few examples.

With this, there is the ability to possess a huge array of outfits, as well as indulge in a number of features and events to ensure that the fun never ends!

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know regarding codes in Dress Up Time Princess.

Time Princess Codes December 2021

Here are the latest codes that are currently active in Dress Up Time Princess:

42QTGB – 0 Gold Tickets

CALENDRIER2021 – 2 Gold Tickets

Z35DNV – 5,000 Gold and 5 Silver Ticket

SKAZKI –50 Stamina and 50 Diamonds

KLAUDIA – 10,000 Gold and 10 Parven’s Mementos

LOVEMOM – 5 Lantern Gift Box and 60 Stamina

NSH45A – 3 Gold Tickets

TMYHQ8 – 10,000 Gold

8UM7AM – 10,000 Gold and 3 Silver Ticket

SG9W5V – 5 Leather

PRINCESS2021 – 200 Diamonds

OSEN – 50 Stamina

KR3KBS – 5 Passion Potion

YAXU34 – 50 Stamina and 50 Diamond

Z4N97Z – 3 Gold Tickets

H4NXCA – 10,000 Gold

BWADVX – 20 Stamina and 5 Parven’s Memento

20KNOBLEZA – 100 Stamina

LAFAM4ID – 50 Stamina

PAT1N35 – 3 Gold Tickets

P0STUR3OTP – 10 Maud’s Gratitude and 3 Silver Tickets

3MBRUJ4DAS – 0,000 Gold and 10 Parven’s Memento

CERHSN – 30 Diamonds

GGBTSM – 5 Pearls

C2XENS – 10 Gold Tickets

HSFBGU – 5 Lantern Gift Box and 2 Silver Tickets

5YG3XF – 100,000 Gold and 10 Gold Tickets

DEUTSCHEEINHEIT – 100 Stamina and 1 Gold Ticket

EVW4QG – 20 Diamond and 10 Nutri Feed

ENERG1A5 – 50 Stamina

L1L1THRW – 3 Gold Tickets

JOY1T4S – 3 Silver Tickets and 10 Maud’s Gratitude

B3CAR1OS – 10,000 Gold and 10 Parven’s Mementos

2A2B9S – 20 Stamina and 5 Lantern Gift Boxes

VTQWWV – 10 Lantern Gift Boxes

TPMOON – 60 Stamina, 5 Leaf Bookmark and 5 Lantern Gift Boxes

MERCI2021 – 20,000 Gold

LIVE2021 – 3 Gold Tickets

REINEMARIE21 –20 Cuddle Potion

CYGNES21 – 10 Clothing Material Boxes

Expired Dress Up Time Princess Codes

At the time of writing, none of the codes list above, to our knowledge, have expired at this time.

If any of the above information is inaccurate, please don't hesitate to get in contact with us and we can correct this.

How To Redeem Dress Up Time Princess Codes

It could not be easier to redeem your Time Princess codes. Here are the instructions on how you can do it:

Open Dress up Time Princess

Click on the ‘Profile Avtar’ and Go to the Others button.

Now Click on the ‘Redemption Code’ button.

Enter the Time Princess Codes 2021 and click ‘Redeem’.

Enjoy your rewards!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest Gaming and Esports News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News