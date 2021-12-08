West Brom latest news: Fresh claim emerges after Baggies star controversy

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has backed Simon Jordan's call for VAR to be introduced to the Championship following West Brom's controversial goal against Coventry City last weekend.

The Baggies beat their opponents 2-1 on the day but should have had their second goal chalked off for handball after defender Cedric Kipre used his arm, an incident Jordan spoke about on talkSPORT.

What has Simon Jordan said?

The former Crystal Palace owner believes West Brom's second goal against Coventry is proof of the Championship and the leagues below needing VAR.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via West Brom News) about the incident, Jordan said: "There needs to be some funding made available. Every club in the pyramid should have VAR or technology available to it because the games are no less important in the Championship, League One or League Two.”

That controversial goal helped to keep West Brom in contention for automatic promotion, with Valerien Ismael's side currently six points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

It was a much-needed victory for West Brom, who were on a run of four games without a win going into that clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

It would have also come as a relief to Ismael after some of the criticism he has faced recently from supporters.

What has Luke Hatfield said?

Hatfield is on the same page as Jordan. And while West Brom benefited from the lack of technology in their recent win, the Express & Star journalist believes teams challenging for Premier League promotion could really be hurt by the absence of VAR.

Reacting to Jordan's comments, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I can understand where those comments are coming from because teams challenging for the Premier League, there's a lot of money riding on that and it can define the future of a football club, one decision in a big game. So I can understand the reasoning behind it."

Will the Championship get VAR?

Like with goal-line technology, eventually, VAR could be introduced to the Championship.

In this very moment of time, though, West Brom fans probably will not care too much. As mentioned, the Baggies desperately needed that win given the form they were in and the pace Bournemouth and Fulham have set at the top of the table.

Next up for West Brom is a home fixture against Reading before they travel to Oakwell to take on Ismael's former side Barnsley. And the Baggies now have a bit of momentum, partly thanks to that controversial goal versus Mark Robins' side.

