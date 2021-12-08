Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raheem Sterling has emerged into one of the best players in the world in recent years.

The Englishman was a highly-rated youngster who made his debut for Liverpool's first team in 2012 at the age of just 17.

A few years before his professional debut, when he was still at QPR, Sterling appeared on Soccer AM's 'Skill Skool'.

If you aren't familiar with 'Skill Skool', the rules are simple. Two academy players are given three rounds to show off the best skills they can. Whoever produces the best skills is declared the winner.

Sterling was just 15 years old at the time but he showed what a talent he was during the segment.

View how he got on below...

It was clear that Sterling was a special talent when he was just a 15 years old.

Sterling produced some impressive skills but he actually lost the battle to his teammate at the time, Christian Nanetti.

It was close but the Soccer AM guests just gave the decision to Nanetti.

Sterling and Nanetti's careers have gone very differently since their showdown on 'Skill Skool'.

Sterling joined Liverpool shortly after and went on to move to Manchester City in a £49m move in 2015.

He is still an important player for both Pep Guardiola's side and the England national team.

Nanetti, meanwhile, struggled to make a name for himself in the sport.

Per Transfermarkt, the Bologna born forward left QPR shortly after taking part in 'Skill Skool', joining Scottish outfit Raith Rovers.

He went on to play for numerous non-league clubs, including Ashford Town, Lewes, Havant & Waterlooville, East Grinstead and Concord Rangers.

Now 30, he has returned to Italy and now plays for Serie D, Group D side - US Corticella.

