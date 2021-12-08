Sea of Thieves Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, Release Notes, New Events and All You Need To Know.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sea of Thieves will be releasing season 6 in the near future and we have all the latest information around the upcoming changes.

Sea of Thieves sees gamers play as pirates and take their ships on huge adventures, and a new season helps bring a lot of fresh content out for the fan base.

We should see a lot of new content, including new events, features, seasonal rewards, treasures and new Kingdoms.

No doubt we will also see a lot of promotion and leaks around season 6 of Sea of Thieves and the gaming community will love to know all the information as it comes out.

Here is everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves Season 6:

Release Date

Many fans will be wanting to know when the Sea of Thieves Season 6 update will be going live.

For the time being, there is not an official release date, but seasons normally come out every 14 weeks as that is the expiry time of the battle pass.

With season 5 out on December 2nd 2021, we expect season 6 to come out on Thursday 10th March 2022.

Trailer

We see trailers revealed every season and a trailer will go live for season 6. It is not out yet as they normally come out a week or so before the new season goes live.

When it is released, we will reveal the video on this page.

Release Notes

A new season means new patch notes come out, or as Sea of Thieves call them, Release Notes.

These have not been revealed yet, so make sure to check back here closer to the time as that is when they are typically announced.

New Events

Every season brings new events, which can see players get lots of free unlockable rewards. There have been multiple events during season 5 and season 6 will follow suit.

These events are normally surprises, so when they go live, we will update this page right here.

Twitch Drops

What is great about Sea of Thieves is the fact that you can get free loot via Twitch. Twitch drops work for those who have a Sea of Thieves account linked with their Twitch account. You can get a lot of free rewards which will make your experience a lot better.

