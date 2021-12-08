Warzone Pacific Season 1: Ranking Every Perk from Worst to Best

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It will be very important to make sure that you are using all the perks in Warzone Pacific Season 1, and we have ranked all the perks for you from worst to best to help you.

Perks are so crucial in Call of Duty, but even more crucial in Warzone as the battle royale game is a much longer mode and requires a completely different style of play.

What is very interesting is that the release of season 1 has also meant that two new perks will be added to the game. They are called Serpentine and Intuition.

Serpentine means the faster you sprint the less damage you’ll take, and this maxes out at 25% reduction, whilst Intuition is like High Alert and your character pulses when enemies are near. This will even pulse at enemies through walls.

Here are all the Warzone Season 1 Perks Ranked for you from Worst to Best.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 Perks Ranked

Each perk is completely unique, and some are definitely much better than others no matter what type of playstyle you have in Warzone.

Due to their being three perk slots, we have ranked each perk slot separately. These perk slots could change following updates so be sure to keep an eye out for any changes.

Perk 1:

8: EOD

7: Scavenger

6: Cold Blooded

5: Serpentine

4: Kill Chain

3: Intuition

2: Quick Fix

1: Double Time

Perk 2:

7: Restock

6: Pointman

5: Hardline

4: Tempered

3: High Alert

2: Ghost

1: Overkill

Perk 3:

7: Tune Up

6: Engineer

5: Shrapnel

4: Demolition

3: Amped

2: Tracker

1: Combat Scout

As you can see there are a massive variety of perks to use in Warzone, and it makes it even harder to decide what perks you can use as you are only allowed one per slot.

Be sure to choose wisely, and some perks may suit you more depending on what weapons you have levelled.

With the game allowing guns from both Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Modern Warfare as well as Vanguard, we will be treated to the most weapons ever in Warzone and the new map Caldera.

With the map now live, be sure to jump in as soon as you can so that you can enjoy all the new content in Warzone.

Do you like the new map Caldera or do you prefer Verdansk? Tell us what map you prefer and let us know why!

