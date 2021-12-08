Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard could get £27m ace 'firing' as claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard could be the man to get Dele Alli firing again.

Last season, Alli endured a really difficult time and things have not drastically improved this term.

How has Dele Alli been performing at Tottenham?

Alli has admitted himself that his performances "have been below par". In the previous campaign, the 25-year-old failed to score a single Premier League goal.

In his defence, he was barely used by former manager Jose Mourinho, who often left him out of the matchday squad.

His fortunes did change at the beginning of this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo starting him in Spurs' first six league fixtures, but goals were still hard to come by. During that run, Alli managed just the one, a penalty in a 1-0 win against Wolves.

Antonio Conte has since replaced Nuno, giving Alli another fresh start, but the £27m-rated attacking midfielder has been overlooked by his new boss, who has not used him in recent games against the likes of Brentford and Norwich City.

What has Michael Bridge said about Dele Alli and Aston Villa?

Considering all of the above, it would not be a shock if Alli wanted to leave Tottenham next month. And if that turns out to be the case, Bridge is convinced he will have suitors.

In terms of potential suitors, the Sky Sports reporter would not be surprised if Villa tried something, believing Gerrard, someone Alli grew up idolising, could be the manager to revive the Spurs star.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think clubs will be after him, I really do. Villa, Everton maybe, it's Dele Alli for goodness' sake. There must be one manager like Steven Gerrard [who will say] 'I can get this guy firing again. I know I can.'"

Who else could be interested in Dele Alli?

Alli was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year and seemingly came close to joining.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, PSG and Spurs reached an agreement for Alli to move to the Parc des Princes on loan. But, as later reported by The Guardian, that move collapsed, as the Premier League outfit could not find a replacement. It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino is still interested in a reunion with his former player.

Newcastle United are another team who have been linked with Alli this year following their recent takeover. Given their current league position, though, they may find it hard to convince the England international to join.

