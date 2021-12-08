West Ham transfer news: David Moyes could sign the next Edin Dzeko in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jonas Wind is thought to be on West Ham United boss David Moyes' list of targets ahead of the transfer window reopening next month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Moyes will be offered the opportunity to bolster his squad and potentially boost the Hammers' chances of maintaining their top four spot in January.

What's the latest news involving Wind?

A striker is understood to be high on Moyes' shopping list and it has been reported that West Ham are weighing up a move for FC Copenhagen star Wind.

The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to the campaign, scoring 10 goals and contributing a further six assists in 26 appearances for his Danish employers.

Wind's form has also allowed him to rack up 12 Denmark caps over the course of the last 14 months, with two outings coming during his homeland's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. He has found the back of the net four times at international level.

Standing at 6 ft 3, Wind has been described as "a physically imposing yet technically gifted" striker in the mold of Edin Dzeko, who won the Premier League twice during his time with Manchester City.

According to Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet, via Hammers.News, Moyes could prise Wind away from FC Copenhagen for £11.4million.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wind?

O'Rourke understands that Moyes has been a fan of Wind for some time.

As a result, the journalist reckons West Ham could swoop in for the frontman when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

O'Rourke has alleged that the Dane is on Moyes' list of transfer targets heading into January.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "FC Copenhagen striker Jonas Wind is a big, tall striker and I know David Moyes has liked him previously.

"I think he's on their list as well."

Why are West Ham looking to sign a striker?

West Ham currently find themselves battling for a Champions League place thanks to being in the Premier League's top four and have confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League by winning Group H.

They are also into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and all of their success has come after registering a club-record Premier League points tally last season.

The Hammers have been able to build on their fine form last term despite having just one senior striker in Michail Antonio.

Antonio has found the back of the net seven times this season but has failed to get his name on the scoresheet since October.

It has been claimed that the Jamaica international may need competition to return to the form he showed during the early stages of the campaign.

