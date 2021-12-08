Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Who is the Better Boxer?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The boxing world is being treated to a big fight as Jake Paul faces Tyron Woodley in a crunch rematch bout and we have compared the boxing careers of the two.

The two fought back on 29th August 2021, and American YouTuber Paul came out on top in the best performance of his boxing career so far.

Woodley will be wanting to make sure he comes out on top in this rematch to prove that he can compete in the boxing world, whilst Paul will be wanting to make sure he comes out on top so that he can continue thriving in the ring.

The fight is not far away at all as it is on Saturday 18th December 2021, and no doubt many across the globe will be tuning in to watch the fight.

Who is better at boxing - Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley?

Despite the two only breaking into the boxing world, many do not know the full stats behind their career, so we have compared them just for you.

The two are hoping that their careers in boxing can kick off as they start to make a name for themselves in the sport.

Here are the pro boxing fight records of the two:

Jake Paul

Fights: 4

Wins: 4

KO’s 3

Losses: 0

Tyron Woodley

Fights: 1

Wins: 0

KO’s: 0

Losses: 1

We also have all the stats of the fighters like their height, reach and more.

Jake Paul

Age: 24 years-old

Height: 6ft 1 inches or 185cm

Reach: 76 inches or 193cm

Tyron Woodley

Age: 24 years-old

Height: 5ft 9 inches or 175cm

Reach: 74 inches or 188cm

As you can see, Paul has a slight reach and height advantage over Woodley, and this was crucial in the first fight, so it looks like it could be crucial again.

Woodley will have to make sure he trains to deal with the disadvantage this time around and he has to make sure that the blows he does land on Paul are big ones in order to make them count.

