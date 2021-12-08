Rangers transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on van Bronckhorst's January plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are unlikely to be busy when the transfer window reopens for business next month, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The claim comes despite Giovanni van Bronckhorst having the chance to bolster his Ibrox squad for the first time since moving into the hot seat.

What's the latest news involving Rangers?

Rangers are still in the early stages of a new era after former star van Bronckhorst returned to the blue half of Glasgow thanks to being appointed as the club's new manager last month.

The Dutchman, who enjoyed an outstanding playing career which saw him win 106 international caps for the Netherlands, is back in familiar surroundings after being named as Steven Gerrard's successor following his decision to leave in favour of taking charge at Premier League club Aston Villa.

Van Bronckhorst has made a promising start to life in the Ibrox dugout after sealing victories in all of his first four matches at the helm.

A 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in his first match in charge means the Gers are in a good position heading into their final Europa League group stage clash with French outfit Lyon, sitting second in Group A.

Rangers are also four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings as they look to defend their crown after winning their first title in a decade last term.

What has Michael Bridge said about Rangers ahead of January?

Bridge is not expecting van Bronckhorst to splash the cash in order to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the 46-year-old may only be looking to bolster his options in one position.

But he has warned Gers fans should not be expecting wholesale changes despite the recent change in management.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I can't see Rangers actually doing much in January.

"They may bring in a defender but I'm not sure."

Why could van Bronckhorst be forced to bring in reinforcements?

Aston Villa are understood to be set to reignite their interest in Glen Kamara after watching the midfielder closely over the last couple of windows.

Kamara was a key player under new Villa boss Gerrard during his Rangers tenure, featuring 122 times.

Ryan Kent has also been of interest to Premier League clubs in recent times, with Leeds United seeing a £10million bid rejected last year.

If either player were to leave Ibrox, van Bronckhorst may be forced into the market.

