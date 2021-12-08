Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Eagles linked with summer target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed that Crystal Palace tried to sign Eddie Nketiah in the summer but has hinted that Patrick Vieira's side have moved on ahead of January.

Palace were heavily linked with the Arsenal younger but decided to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic for £14m instead.

Therefore, Nketiah stayed in north London, but Bridge doesn't believe that Vieira will be looking to revisit a deal next month.

What happened with Nketiah in the summer?

Palace were hoping to secure a £12m deal for the striker, who was unlikely to get chances under Mikel Arteta, with Alexandre Lacazette and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nketiah has entered the final 12 months of his contract in north London, which would have allowed Palace to sign him on the cheap.

However, they opted to sign Frenchman Edouard, whilst the Arsenal frontman has played just 30 minutes in the top-flight and missed a golden chance to get his first league goal at Everton on Monday.

Nketiah also came off the bench at Old Trafford recently but isn't likely to get much of a look in moving forward despite Aubameyang and Lacazette's struggles in front of goal.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old recently rejected a new contract, which appears to confirm that this is his last campaign at the Emirates, but Bridge doesn't expect Vieira to try his luck for a second time despite Palace still being 'admirers' of the England Under-21 striker.

What did Bridge say about Nketiah?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There was interest there from Palace, but that's all there was, and they ended up getting the players they wanted."

Do Palace need Nketiah?

Right now, Vieira's men are struggling for goals and points having scored only once in their last three, which have all been defeats.

However, Nketiah has scored just five times in 40 Premier League appearances in his Arsenal career, so he wouldn't exactly be their saviour right now.

Edouard has been unable to hit the heights of earlier on in the season, whilst Christian Benteke hasn't scored for three games following his red-hot form previously.

But Palace have more than enough up front to justify bringing in Nketiah next month.

