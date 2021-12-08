Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have finished second in Group H of the Champions League after drawing with Zenit in Russia.

The Blues needed to better Juventus' result to finish top of their group.

Chelsea were 2-1 down in the second half but fought back to lead 3-2 with five minutes remaining.

But they could not hold on as Magomed Ozdoyev scored a tremendous volley in the 94th minute to grab Zenit a point.

It was a stunning effort and you can watch it below...

What a hit that is.

Juventus beat Malmo 1-0 in Italy to finish top of the group.

Chelsea now face a very tough tie in the last-16. They could face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.

More to follow...

