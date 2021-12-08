Zenit 3-3 Chelsea: Tuchel's side finish second in CL group after Ozdoïev's 94th minute stunner
Chelsea have finished second in Group H of the Champions League after drawing with Zenit in Russia.
The Blues needed to better Juventus' result to finish top of their group.
Chelsea were 2-1 down in the second half but fought back to lead 3-2 with five minutes remaining.
But they could not hold on as Magomed Ozdoyev scored a tremendous volley in the 94th minute to grab Zenit a point.
It was a stunning effort and you can watch it below...
What a hit that is.
Juventus beat Malmo 1-0 in Italy to finish top of the group.
Chelsea now face a very tough tie in the last-16. They could face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.
