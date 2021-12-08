Tottenham transfer news: '110%' - 25 y/o star needs to leave Spurs in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has urged Dele Alli to leave Tottenham on loan in January.

Alli has played just 19 minutes of Premier League football in the last two months and Bridge believes that he needs a move away from north London to get his career back on track.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Following 18 uncertain months under Jose Mourinho, this season always looked likely to be make or break for the midfielder.

Alli had gone from a double PFA Young Player of the Year and England regular, to playing in just the Europa League and domestic cup games, and was fighting for his Tottenham career.

Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to get at tune out of Alli, who started the first six league games, and he scored the winner from the penalty spot at Wolves.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

However, since the 25-year-old was hauled off at half-time in the north London derby, Alli has gone back to mainly playing in Europe and the odd league outing here and there.

Even Conte's arrival hasn't improved his situation, with Alli playing just 56 minutes under the new manager and was left on the bench against Brentford and Norwich.

Alli will undoubtedly still have aspirations of playing for England again, especially with the World Cup less than 12 months away and Bridge thinks that his best option would be to start fresh away from Tottenham.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Bridge say about Alli?

When asked about Alli's future, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "110% in January he needs to go out on loan."

VAR saved Arsenal from taking a BEATING at Everton! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Who's been linked with Alli?

Despite not producing a season of note since he was directly involved in 31 goals in 50 games in 2017-2018, Alli is not short of interest.

He was linked with PSG last January, but a Premier League move would appear likelier this time around.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham Hotspur footballer from the 2000s? Philip Ifil Steven Pienaar Fraizer Campbell Anthony Gardner

Paul Merson said on Gillette Soccer Saturday that Wolves could be an option for the midfielder, whilst Newcastle have been touted following their recent takeover, although so have several high-profile players.

It's unclear exactly where Alli will end up, but as Bridge mentioned, calling time on his Spurs career could be the best option for both parties, whilst Tottenham will still be hopeful of getting a decent fee for his services, providing they opt for a permanent move.

News Now - Sport News