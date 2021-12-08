West Ham transfer news: Fresh January claim emerges amid Kurt Zouma injury update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are not expected to spend big in their search for a new central defender, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Hammers have suffered a severe blow after it was confirmed that Kurt Zouma and full-back Ben Johnson are set for a spell on the sidelines due to sustaining hamstring injuries.

What's the latest news on Zouma and Johnson?

Zouma is expected to be out of action for a number of months after scans revealed the Frenchman suffered hamstring tendon damage during West Ham's 3-2 victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

His presence will be a huge miss for the Hammers after he had become a regular fixture at the heart of the east Londoners' backline following his £29.8million switch in August, starting each of their last 11 Premier League outings.

Zouma, who is the Irons' highest paid player after penning a £120,000-per-week contract upon his move from Chelsea, is not West Ham's only long-term centre-back absentee.

Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the win over Liverpool last month and boss David Moyes has since confirmed the Italian will miss the remainder of the season.

Enter Giveaway

Johnson, like Zouma, limped off the London Stadium pitch during the clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

What has Paul Brown said about the situation?

West Ham are expected to dip into the transfer market to sign a new centre-half when the window reopens next month as a result of the build-up of injuries.

With Zouma and Ogbonna out of contention for some time, Moyes has been left with just two senior central defenders in the form of Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

West Ham seal 3-2 COMEBACK to BEAT Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Despite the Hammers being interested in strengthening in that position, Brown has doubts over whether owners David Gold and David Sullivan will offer Moyes the chance to splash the cash in January.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Having done the business they already have, I can't see West Ham spending a huge amount of money on a centre-back."

What central defenders have West Ham been linked with?

West Ham are long-time admirers of James Tarkowski and Zouma's injury has resulted in speculation of a move possibly being made in January.

Tarkowski is out of contract at Burnley in the summer, so a cut-price deal could be done to prise him away from Turf Moor when the transfer window reopens.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Ham player from the 2000s? Marco Borriello Lionel Scaloni Sami Al Jaber Guillermo Franco

It has been claimed that the Hammers are set to table a final offer of £7million for the 29-year-old before potentially eyeing Liverpool's Nat Phillips and Ben Davies.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, Irons transfer insider ExWHUEmployee suggested Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall could also be a target.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News