Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for Manchester United vs Young Boys on Wednesday evening with a tremendous finish.

Ralf Rangnick selected a weakened side for the game at Old Trafford with United having already secured top spot in their Champions League group.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were among the names that were given a rest.

Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo were both given the chance to impress from the outset.

Greenwood started upfront and he hit the back of the net after just nine minutes played.

Luke Shaw whipped a ball into the box and the United youngster showed ridiculous technique as his acrobatic effort found the corner of the net.

Watch the goal below...

That is just special.

Greenwood, just 20 years old, is one of the best young players in the world and that's another reminder of his insane talent.

That was his fifth goal of the season and his first in the 2021/22 Champions League.

Gary Lineker raved about Greenwood in the first half of the game.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Said it many times but it’s worth repeating: what a wonderfully gifted young footballer Mason Greenwood is. Talent alone is never enough, of course, but if his attitude is as impressive then the sky’s the limit."

