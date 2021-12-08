Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Rangnick chose a weakened side for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Young Boys on Wednesday evening.

United have already secured top spot in their group and thus the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were all rested for the game at Old Trafford.

That meant a number of youngsters were included in the squad.

One player that made the bench for the first time was Robbie Savage's son, Charlie.

And Robbie couldn't have been prouder when speaking about his son before the game.

Robbie, who is working as a co-commentator for the game on BT Sport, said prior to the match: "I’m starting to tear up because Charlie has achieved so much in his young life.

"He’s never been top of the class but his application, his work ethic and desire has got him to where he is. My father who’s sadly not with us would be looking down proud of his grandson.

"Even if he doesn’t get on the pitch, whatever happens for the rest of his life he’s been on the bench for Manchester United.

"He’s done it on his own and all the coaches have played a huge part so I’m absolutely delighted.

"If he gets on to grace the Theatre of Dreams, his nan at home will be in tears now.

"He’s a great kid and he’ll do everything. He’s a great player and has a wonderful left foot. He can run and I think he’s the second fittest at the club.

"Take it all in because he’s one very lucky boy but a boy who’s worked incredibly hard."

How lovely. Robbie himself was on the books as United but never made an appearance for the first-team.

His son could potentially achieve something that he never managed to do himself.

