How to Download Call of Duty Mobile on iOS and Android

Call of Duty Mobile is a game thoroughly enjoyed by many, and for those wanting to give the game a go ahead of season 11, we have all the details around how you can download the game.

The game is a great addition to the very successful franchise as it allows mobile players to have exclusive content, and also brings back fan favourite content from past games in Call of Duty.

The game has a lot of fun game modes, including multiplayer and Zombies, and it will no doubt keep its popularity for the foreseeable future.

What is great about Call of Duty Mobile is the fact that it constantly brings out new content via seasons and this is how the developers keep the gaming community very happy.

How to download Call of Duty Mobile

Many may be wondering how you can download the game as well as what devices they are available on.

Mobile players will be happy to know that Call of Duty Mobile is available on Android devices for those who have at least 2 GB of RAM and are also running the latest Android software.

The games are also available on iOS devices for those with at least 2 GB of RAM and also running the latest iOS software.

Downloading the game is very simple, and only takes a few minutes to do. It does slightly vary depending on what Mobile device you are using.

Here is how you download the game on both devices:

Android Phones

Step 1: Open up your phone and login to the Google Play Store

Open up your phone and login to the Google Play Store Step 2: Go to the search bar and type in Call of Duty Mobile

Go to the search bar and type in Call of Duty Mobile Step 3: Find the game and click install

Find the game and click install Step 4: Wait for the game to install and when it has all you have to do is find it on your home screen and click start

iOS Phones

Step 1: Open up your phone and login to the Apple Store

Open up your phone and login to the Apple Store Step 2: Go to the search bar and type in Call of Duty Mobile

Go to the search bar and type in Call of Duty Mobile Step 3: Find the game and click install

Find the game and click install Step 4: Wait for the game to install and when it has all you have to do is find it on your home screen and click start

