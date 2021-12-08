Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was a special day for Robbie Savage as his son, Charlie, made his Manchester United debut on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old was named on the bench for United's Champions League clash against Young Boys at Old Trafford.

Robbie struggled to contain his emotions before the game kicked off.

Fighting back the tears, he said: "I’m starting to tear up because Charlie has achieved so much in his young life.

"He’s never been top of the class but his application, his work ethic and desire has got him to where he is. My father who’s sadly not with us would be looking down proud of his grandson. His nan at home will be in tears now.

"He’s a great kid and he’ll do everything. He’s a great player and has a wonderful left foot. He’s one very lucky boy but a boy who’s worked incredibly hard."

Charlie did get on the pitch as he replaced Juan Mata in the 89th minute.

Robbie was on co-commentary and his words when his son took to the pitch were beautiful.

He said: "Coming on for Manchester Utd, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata..."

"Wow, I never believed I'd say those words here at Manchester United, what a proud day!"

"For my boy. All the hard work. What a proud day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents and most importantly for that boy there: Charlie Savage. What an amazing moment for him."

What a moment. Congratulations to the whole Savage family on a special day.

United finished top of their group and will find out their opponents for the last 16 on Monday.

