Lionel Messi was in fine form as Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Argentine scored twice as the French giants emerged 4-1 victors.

Messi's first came in the 38th minute as his lovely curled effort from outside the box found the corner of the net.

He then rounded out the scoring with 14 minutes remaining as he converted from the penalty spot.

Messi spent part of Wednesday playing football with his sons at home.

His wife, Antonela, posted a video of Lionel having a kick about with his sons Thiago (9), Mateo (6) and Ciro (3).

Messi's sons also appear to be talented footballers, with Thiago and Mateo both in PSG's youth set-up, per L'Equipe.

Watch the video of Messi's 'friendly' kick about with his sons below...

The video starts with Lionel constantly running rings around his youngest son, Ciro, who tried his hardest but failed to get the ball from his father.

Lionel chips the ball over Mateo and the two swap places as Lionel goes in goal.

Mateo then completely wiped out Ciro. After seeing his effort saved by his father, Mateo did not hold back at all as he lunged into a vicious challenge on his younger brother.

Ciro, understandably, fell to the floor in pain as Mateo showed little sympathy.

Poor Ciro eventually got back to his feet but it appeared he had had enough as he made his way to the sidelines.

Mateo, meanwhile, managed to get round his older brother and fire a shot past his father.

