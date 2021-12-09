Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The draw for the last 16 of the 2021/22 Champions League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday morning.

15 of the 16 teams that will feature in the draw have been decided.

The 15 sides will be joined by either Atalanta or Villarreal. The two teams were due to play their final group game on Wednesday evening but inclement weather meant the game had to be postponed.

Their match will be contested on Thursday evening instead.

Villarreal currently occupy second in Group F and know a point will see them through. Atalanta need to win to progress to the next round.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

So, with just one game left to play before the knockout rounds commence, who is the favourite to win this season's Champions League?

Data analysts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and they've calculated every side's chances of winning the trophy.

Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the 2021/22 Champions League.

With Robert Lewandowski leading the line and other world-class talent including Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich in their ranks, it's not too much of a surprise.

Julian Nagelsmann's side gave a 23% chance of winning the trophy, just 3% higher than Manchester City.

City cruised through their group and will be looking to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Liverpool won all six of their group games and are the third favourites, ahead of Ajax and Chelsea.

The Football Terrace: Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 Revolution!

The seventh favourites to win the competition are Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club went into the tournament as favourites but won just three of their group games.

Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in Group A and a tough tie in the last 16 could await them.

Elsewhere, Man United are 11th favourites and have just a 1% chance of winning.

With Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, you can never rule United out.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News