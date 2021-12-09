Everton transfer news: Fresh verdict emerges on £40m Moshiri mistake

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has criticised Everton's transfer activity, using Alex Iwobi as a prime example.

Despite a relatively stop-start Arsenal career, the Toffees still paid around £40m for his services back on deadline day in 2019, with Farhad Moshiri pushing through the deal.

How has Iwobi performed at Everton?

The Nigerian international scored just 15 goals in 149 appearances for Arsenal, so Everton would have known that they were signing a winger who struggled to regularly produce in the final third.

But the Goodison Park faithful probably didn't envisage Iwobi struggling as much as he has done during his Toffees career.

He's been directly involved in only 11 goals in 79 games and has scored just once in the league this season, the consolation at Wolves last month.

His Everton career was perhaps summed up in one moment against his former side on Monday night. Having been played through seconds after Demarai Gray's stunning winner, Iwobi had a golden opportunity to seal the game and score against his boyhood club, but he fluffed the chance after his effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

He averages a goal every 13.1 games in an Everton shirt and a goal involvement every 7.1, and Bridge believes that his signing was an "eye-opener" for Everton.

What did Bridge say about Iwobi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They can't seem to get rid of players. Iwobi from Arsenal for £40m was a real eye-opener. They've just spent really poorly."

Where does Iwobi rank in Everton's worst signings?

Considering Everton have spent their fair share of money in recent years, their most expensive additions have generally been successful.

Romelu Lukaku was outstanding in his four seasons at Goodison Park, scoring 87 goals in just 166 appearances, whilst Richarlison is approaching the 50-goal mark for the club. But the same can't be said about Iwobi, who's hardly produced in the two-and-a-half seasons he's spent on Merseyside.

The likes of Davy Klaassen and Moise Kean have given Iwobi a run for his money, but considering he cost the most, he's up there with Everton's worst signings in recent years.

