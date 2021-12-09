Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sam Kerr has had quite a few days.

On Sunday, she was the hero as she scored twice to help Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup final.

The second of her goals was a quite extraordinary chip.

And on Wednesday night, she made headlines on the pitch for very different reasons.

Chelsea were playing Juventus in the Champions League at Kingsmeadow.

In the final few minutes, a man entered the pitch and walked around seemingly taking selfies.

The crowd in attendance booed in an attempt to get the idiot off the pitch. However, he didn’t appear to have any intention of going anywhere.

That was until Kerr got involved.

The Australian captain took matters into her own hands and shoulder barged the fan to the ground.

VIDEO: Sam Kerr takes out pitch invader

BOSH.

The boos turned into cheers and the supporter collapsed to the ground before running away.

Kerr was booked for her actions.

Fans running onto football pitches appears to be on the rise in recent weeks and months. They desire to take selfies or simply hug their idol is seeing supporters interrupt matches more frequently than ever before.

It was something that Chelsea boss, Emma Hayes, mentioned at full time.

“I don’t know why he didn’t wait to the end, he could have got a picture then,” Hayes said. “In all seriousness, we’ve got to think about player welfare and safety.”

It was a frustrating night in general for Kerr and Chelsea as they failed to score for the first time this season, being held to a 0-0 draw.

