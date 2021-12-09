West Ham latest news: 33-cap star 'not entirely comfortable' at London Stadium

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nikola Vlasic's big-money move to West Ham United has not paid off for the attacking midfielder, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Vlasic completed a switch to the London Stadium after the Hammers agreed to pay a fee which could rise to £34.5million to prise the Croatian away from CSKA Moscow on the summer transfer window's deadline day.

What's the latest news involving Vlasic?

Upon Vlasic's arrival at West Ham, boss David Moyes claimed it was the 24-year-old's impressive goals and assists tally over the years at Russian side CSKA Moscow which resulted in him becoming a target.

Vlasic recorded 33 goals and 23 assists in 108 appearances - primarily from midfield - for his previous employers.

He has also found the back of the net seven times in 33 international involvements for Croatia, including a strike against Scotland at Euro 2020, so he clearly has talent in the final third.

But his opportunities have been limited since heading to east London, with him being an unused substitute in the last three Premier League clashes.

Vlasic is also still waiting for his first goal in claret and blue but Moyes has revealed the former Everton man is set to be offered more chances to impress as Said Benrahma is expected to link up with Algeria for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Enter Giveaway

What has Paul Brown said about Vlasic?

West Ham's swoop allowed Vlasic to return to the Premier League and aim to make a more telling impact after a 19-match spell on the books of Everton.

However, Brown believes Vlasic has yet to settle in properly at the London Stadium and Moyes is still to discover where the Croatian would be most effective on the pitch.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It hasn't quite worked for him yet at West Ham.

West Ham seal 3-2 COMEBACK to BEAT Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"It's starting to look a little bit like Vlasic at Everton, where he couldn't quite find a place in the team and nobody was quite sure what his best position was.

"He doesn't look entirely comfortable at the moment."

Why has Vlasic failed to break into West Ham's best XI?

Vlasic has been unable to record a regular run of games because fine form has allowed the Hammers to find themselves in the Premier League's top four and already seal first place in their Europa League group.

Attacking-minded midfielders Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Benrahma have been productive in the final third, limiting Vlasic's progress.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Benrahma has found the back of the net on six occasions since the campaign got underway, while Bowen and Fornals have got their names on the scoresheet four times each.

Manuel Lanzini is also in impressive form after bagging goals in two of his last three appearances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News