Celtic latest news: 26 y/o has been a 'revelation' under Ange Postecoglou

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has described Kyogo Furuhashi's Celtic career as a "revelation".

The 26-year-old was unknown to Scottish football prior to his £4.6m from Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe this summer.

But the striker has enjoyed a dream start to life at Celtic Park and has helped the Hoops emerge as genuine contenders to Rangers once again.

How has Furuhashi performed this season?

According to WhoScored, he's been Celtic's 10th-best player this season, which probably does him a slight disservice. However, in terms of goals, Furuhashi is out on his own.

Only Tony Watt (9) has scored more than Furuhashi's eight goals in the Scottish Premiership, but the Celtic man has scored plenty in other competitions.

To go with his eight league goals, he's scored five in the Europa League and one more in the Scottish League Cup, meaning his overall tally is 14 goals in 23 appearances, plus five assists.

Furuhashi's goals have put Celtic on course for a successful season, with Postecoglou's side four points behind their Old Firm rivals in the table, whilst they've also reached a League Cup final and have already secured post-Christmas European football, albeit in the Europa Conference League.

Therefore, Brown has praised Postecoglou for bringing the Japanese international to the club.

What did O'Rourke say about Furuhashi?

He told GIVMESPORT: "It's been a productive market for Celtic since Ange Postecoglou took over.

"It's a market he knows well from his time managing over in Japan and you've seen the success of Furuhashi, he's been a revelation since his move."

How many goals could Furuhashi score this season?

With around 25-30 games remaining in all competitions, depending on how Celtic progress in the Scottish Cup and Conference League, there's nothing stopping him from becoming the first Hoops player since Moussa Dembele to score 30 goals in a single season.

Furuhashi's current goalscoring rate is 0.60, and if he continues like that for the rest of the season, he should get close to reaching the 30-goal mark.

But Furuhashi must stay fit and keep performing at a high level if he wants any chance of hitting those numbers.

