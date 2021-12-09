Newcastle latest news: Fresh Amanda Staveley claim emerges at St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has described Amanda Staveley as a "pretty impressive figure" and revealed that the Newcastle United co-owner has been handling negotiations for players ahead of the January transfer window.

Staveley was part of the £305m Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle back in October and will no doubt be busy next month.

What are Amanda Staveley and Newcastle's plans for January?

Staveley has reassured manager Eddie Howe that he will be backed in the transfer window when it opens next month, with Newcastle caught up in a relegation battle.

Having only recently won their first Premier League game of the season, a 1-0 victory against Burnley, the Magpies look in desperate need of reinforcements. And Howe could be about to get just that.

Speaking to the club's official website last month, Staveley said: "We are preparing for the January transfer window. It's not a window we would ordinarily want to invest in, because you probably don't get the right deals, but that's something that is important at the moment."

Currently, Newcastle are being linked with the likes of Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard and Burnley defender James Tarkowski, with The Telegraph claiming that they are just two names that have been discussed.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Amanda Staveley?

O'Rourke thinks Staveley is a pretty impressive figure and has told GIVEMESPORT that the Newcastle co-owner is dealing with negotiations for players.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "For anybody inside the club and the fanbase, they're delighted with the current owners. Although results haven't been great on the pitch, anyone to them is better than the previous regime of Mike Ashley.

"Amanda Staveley, I think speaking to people, she's been quite impressive. She's been a good figurehead and she's the one that's been dealing with negotiations for players. And obviously she was pretty central to Eddie Howe getting the job as well. Speaking to people inside the game, at the club, she's a pretty impressive figure."

What do Newcastle need next month?

Defence has to be a huge concern for Howe. When it comes to goals conceded this season, Newcastle have a poor record, so it is no surprise to see them being linked with someone like Tarkowski.

They could also, however, probably do with bringing in some attacking reinforcements.

Callum Wilson has been among the goals in the current campaign, but he does have trouble with injury, already missing four consecutive Premier League games this term due to a hamstring problem.

So, as well as at the back, Howe and his superiors should also be looking to strengthen in the forward positions.

