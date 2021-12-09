Wolves transfer news: £27m Lage target would be 'dream fit' at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Renato Sanches 'would be a dream fit' for Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Molineux club could look to get a deal done next month, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage, who was appointed as the new head coach during the summer, will have the opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Sanches?

It has been reported that Wolves are the frontrunners to prise Sanches away from defending Ligue One champions Lille next month.

The Molineux club were also interested in the Portugal international during the summer transfer window and, during a question and answer session with The Athletic, Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers claimed Lage came "as close as you could be" to signing Sanches before injury concerns put the switch on hold.

Sanches was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury in August and that ended the midfielder's chances of securing a move away from his French employers.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe, via MailOnline, Sanches revealed he was on the verge of joining Spanish giants Barcelona before going under the knife resulted in a move failing to materialise.

Wolves are likely to face competition in their bid to welcome Sanches to Molineux, with the former Bayern Munich man showing his talent from an early age and winning the prestigious Golden Boy award five years ago.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Sanches?

Hatfield believes Sanches would be a marquee signing if Lage were able to persuade his fellow countryman to head to Molineux.

The journalist, however, is unsure as to whether Wolves will be able to strike a deal next month or have to wait until the summer before securing Sanches' services.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "We'll see what happens in January or in the summer, but Wolves certainly need that type of player.

"Sanches, I think, would be a dream fit for Wolves."

What would Sanches bring to Molineux?

Sanches is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt and the 24-year-old would certainly bring a winning mentality to Wolves.

He has already got his hands on the league title in Germany, France and Portugal during the early stages of his career, while he also won Euro 2016 with his homeland when he was still a teenager.

Sanches' injuries have limited his number of appearances this season but he showed his prowess at Euro 2020 by achieving a 91.6 per cent pass completion rate in the competition.

The midfielder took his tally of caps up to 32 during the most recent international break, although his third Portugal goal was not enough to overcome Serbia.

