Barcelona will be playing Europa League football in the New Year.

Xavi’s side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday and that meant, coupled with Benfica beating Dynamo Kyiv, they finished third in Group E.

It was a damaging day for the entire football club and perhaps a moment of realisation that they’re no longer among Europe’s elite.

That was summed up by Bayern’s Thomas Muller, who had this to say after the match.

”I think Barça can’t cope with the intensity,” he said.

“Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically. But they can’t cope with the intensity in top football.”

Meanwhile, Barca manager Xavi couldn’t hide his anger at the final whistle.

“I am angry because this is our reality, and it p***es me off. I feel responsible,” he said.

“I love this club. There is a feeling of helplessness right now, but we will do everything to bring Barça back.”

However, it seems that not everyone associated with Barcelona was ‘angry’ after the match.

That’s because images quickly emerged of defender Clement Lenglet having a laugh with Robert Lewandowski seconds after the final whistle.

It wasn’t a good look.

As you’d expect, the images didn’t go down particularly well with Barcelona fans. And that includes El Chiringuito presenter, Jota Jordi.

Now, the Spanish TV programme is infamous for its overreactions but we just can’t get enough of it.

And Jota felt the need to look down the camera and speak directly to Lenglet after he shared a joke with Lewandowski.

Take a look at his extraordinary meltdown.

VIDEO: Spanish TV host has meltdown at Clement Lenglet

“By the way, Lenglet, if you see this, you have no shame,” he began.

"You have no shame. Because you’re wearing a badge that represents millions of people. Today, we have cried. Today, we haven’t been able to sleep. Today, we haven’t had dinner. And tomorrow, we will still be tremendously p***ed off.

“And you were laughing for a minute after the game ended. So you have no shame.

“If it were up to me, Lenglet wouldn’t come back on the same plane. He’d come back walking. And when he gets to Barcelona, he has to go to the club offices to cancel his contract.”

Wow.

While you can understand the frustrations, Barcelona didn’t lose 3-0 because Lenglet had a joke with Lewandowski at the final whistle. They lost because they’re simply not good enough at the moment.

Xavi has a very tough job on his hands at Camp Nou.

