Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The big news in the worlds of both boxing and social media at the moment centres around Tommy Fury’s clash with internet sensation Jake Paul.

A lot has been said by both camps, but now the fight has been cancelled.

Anthony Taylor is a former foe of Fury’s and he has had his say on the Love Island’s star withdrawal from the bout.

There were first rumours that Jake was refusing to take a drugs test but it has now come to light that the fight won’t go ahead due to Fury picking up a rib injury.

During a recent interview with BetWay insider, Taylor made some pretty bold claims about the lifestyle of Fury and why that was the cause of all of this.

"It was big John Fury’s decision to pull Tommy out," Taylor began, per Betway Insider.



Enter Giveaway

"Big John’s the head trainer and he decides whether Tommy fights or not. I can’t believe it. Big John should have told Tommy to suck it up.’

Tommy’s father has been particularly vocal throughout this whole ordeal. Not only did he vow to retire Tommy if he failed to knock Jake out but he also made a rather vulgar statement regarding his son and the girlfriend of Paul.

Back to what Taylor had to say though and he continued:

"The real reason he’s out of this fight isn’t because of some injury.

"It’s because of his physical conditioning. He was so busy partying with his brother after Tyson won that fight [the third fight with Deontay Wilder], that he’s now in good condition to fight."

These are certainly bold claims from Taylor and whilst there is yet to be a response from the Fury camp, one would imagine it has ruffled a few feathers.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

When the pair fought, there was a lot of animosity but afterwards there was, on the surface anyway, a clear level of respect. Maybe this wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Tommy may not have commented on this but he has revealed his desire to reschedule this fight for 2022.

Tyron Woodley has stepped in and will get a rematch against Paul in the meantime but if the younger Fury brother is to stay true to his word, then it appears he isn’t shying away from the spotlight.

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Live Stream, Tickets, Odds and More

News Now - Sport News