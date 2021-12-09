Halo Infinite Patch Notes Revealed (Campaign and Multiplayer)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Halo Infinite have revealed all the patch notes for the latest updates and we can reveal all of them for you right here.

The latest instalment in the Halo franchise sees players able to play as classic character Master Chief again and the gaming community are loving what they are currently able to play.

These latest release notes give details behind updates to both the campaign as well as multiplayer, and there is a fair amount to know, including how big the latest update is.

As well as telling us what they have already updated, they also reveal the known issues, and this is good as it shows they are listening to the issues the community are having.

Latest Halo Infinite Patch Notes for Campaign and Multiplayer

All of these latest patch notes have come from the official Halo site.

Install

No existing Halo Infinite installation:

Installing Multiplayer only: approximately 26.53 GB

Installing both Multiplayer and Campaign: approximately 48.42 GB

If Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Beta is already installed:

Multiplayer update only: approximately 3.97 GB

Campaign installation: additional download of approximately 25.86 GB

Total of both downloads: approximately 29.83 GB total

Resolved Issues

Local Area Network (LAN) multiplayer is now available. There is a known issue for LAN multiplayer:

Match settings changed in the Mode Editor still show as the defaults. The changed settings work as expected once the match begins.

Players with AMD Radeon RX 500 Series GPUs no longer experience crashes because Async Compute in Video Settings is turned on.

Players who have turned off Async Compute because of this can now turn it back on.

If Halo Infinite is launched without an internet connection, players can connect to the internet while on the main menu and play online.

This does not resolve all scenarios where the game is launched connected to the internet, later loses internet connection, and is stuck offline until the game is restarted.

When launching in windowed mode on Steam, the window shows correct borders.

Challenge and progression changes

On November 30, XP rewards for the first six Daily Challenges were increased.

First match rewards 300XP, the next 2 matches reward 200XP each, and the next 3 matches reward 100XP. After completing these first 6 Challenges, all match completions reward 50XP each.

Daily Challenges reset at 10am Pacific.

Known Campaign Issues

When you purchase Halo Infinite Campaign in-game, there may be a delay of several minutes while the purchase is processed before you can play.

When playing offline or entering Campaign via Quick Resume, MJOLNIR armour customizations collected in Campaign are not unlocked in the Multiplayer Customization menu.

Working on a retroactive fix for players who collected MJOLNIR armour customizations while offline.

Workaround: when using Quick Resume or after losing your internet connection while playing Halo Infinite, close and relaunch the game before collecting any MJOLNIR armory items.

Equipment upgrades cannot be purchased in the Upgrades menu while using the Linear Navigation accessibility feature.

Fast travelling while dead may cause an endless load screen.

Workaround: Close Halo Infinite and reload the save game on the main menu.

Very rarely, players may be unable to progress the current mission.

Workaround: Restart the mission.



Balance Changes

When there is a balance change in future updates, Halo Support will include these in our release notes.

