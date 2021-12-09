FIFA 22 Title Update 3.1: Release Date, Patch Notes, Prime Icons And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of FIFA 22 have launched their fourth new patch since the game was released back in October.

EA have made further alterations to their virtual football sim that has received mixed reviews after a few months of being on the gaming market, and continue to take community feedback on board.

The last update was quite significant, with the developers making a vast array of gameplay changes and alterations to game modes such as Career Mode and Volta Football.

As well as this, new badges, commentary lines, kits and other cosmetics were added as an influx of new content.

So, what will gamers be getting in Title Update 3.1? Will we see any new changes to FIFA 22? Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Title Update #3.1.

FIFA 22 Title Update 3.1 Release Date

Title Update 3.1 has gone live for the PC (Origin/Steam) version of FIFA 22 and includes the change below. Title Update #3.1 will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, PS4 and Stadia versions of FIFA 22.

We will update this section of the article as soon as more details are made available by EA.

FIFA 22 Title Update 3.1 Patch Notes

Via EA's official website, they have stated the following changes that have been made in FIFA 22:

Added Prime ICON Player Item assets.

Prime ICON Player Items will start becoming available in-game following a server update in the near future.

Will Prime Icons Be Added To FIFA 22 Via Title Update 3.1?

No, Prime Icons have not been added just yet. However, as mentioned above, it is likely that we will see the addition of Prime Icons in the next update, which could be either Title Update 3.2 or Title Update 4.

Now that the assets have been added to the database, we believe that Prime Icons could be added by the end of the week when the updates tend to go live around 6pm GMT.

