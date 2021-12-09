Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend and Mexican wrestling great Rey Mysterio has promised a game-changing announcement at some point today.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has said that he will be making an announcement that will "change the history of Rey Mysterio."

There's already speculation as to what the WCW legend will be revealing later today, and it is certainly intriguing.

Mysterio has been teaming with his son Dominik over the past year, with the duo successfully winning tag team gold and becoming a mainstay of the WWE Thunderdome era.

Rey Mysterio Announcement

Currently, there is no indication of what the announcement will actually involve. It was reported last year that a Rey Mysterio animated series was being developed for Cartoon Network Latin America, but we have not heard anything further regarding the proposed series.

Mysterio will probably not be mentioning his contract status, as the former WCW Cruiserweight reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE back in the summer of 2020.

There IS a chance that we could see Mysterio officially hand over the moniker of Rey Mysterio to his son Dominik.

Although Dominik has been appearing maskless over the past year, there have apparently been talks of using Dominik under a mask as 'Prince' Mysterio for some time.

Whatever Rey will announce could be pretty massive, and we'll make sure that we update fans as soon as the Luchador legend makes his epic announcement on social media today!

