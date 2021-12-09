League of Legends Update 12.1: Release Date, Patch Notes, Champions, Items, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of League of Legends are set to move on to update 12.1 and we have all of the details that you will need to know regarding this upcoming patch.

Not a great amount of details have been announced by Riot Games so far, but rumours are already circulating online regarding what might be coming in this update.

League of Legends Updates on Twitter shared an article that suggested the Teleport could be receiving a "mini-rework" in 12.1 - although that has yet to be confirmed by the developers themselves.

So, what will gamers be able to expect in update 12.1? Will we be seeing a significant amount of Champions buffs and nerfs? What items and runes will be altered?

While details are still limited at this time, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about League of Legends Update 12.1.

League of Legends Update 12.1 Release Date

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed date for the release of update 12.1.

This is mainly down to the fact that LoL's current patch schedule for 2021 has come to an end, and there is no indication regarding how early their first patch will drop in 2022.

Looking at last year's schedule, the first update of the year arrived on the first Wednesday of the month. If that is the case, then update 12.1 will be launched on Wednesday 5th January 2022.

We will update this section of the article as soon as more information is revealed in the coming days and weeks.

League of Legends Update 12.1 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for League of Legends update 12.1. The comprehensive list, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety once the developers reveal them.

Be sure to come back here and stick with us while we await further announcements from Riot Games.

Champions

TBC

Items

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

