Love him or loathe him, there is no questioning the ability of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Canelo is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers: right now and of all time.

A few years ago, Canelo went on Mexican TV and came face-to-face with a virtual opponent. It was hardly surprising to see him dominate in typical fashion.

Elite athletes have to be oh so competitive to get to such a high level and Canelo is no exception. The Mexican took it very seriously and he had no plan to be defeated anytime soon.

Canelo has a trademark style in the sport of boxing and that shone through from the off. His head movement is mind-blowing and equally fascinating. He landed a smooth combination that earned him an early knockdown.

He did get a bit hot under the collar at one stage, swearing as the VR boxer got back to their feet and fired off a couple big shots of their own.

This was nothing compared to what Canelo is used to though and so he responded swiftly, hammering his way home to a routine knockout victory.

The audience cheered the fighter and he met that with a tongue-in-cheek celebration of his own.

Onto more pressing matters though and having recently bested Caleb Plant, Canelo may be set for a step-up in terms of weight category.

This hasn’t come without its critics though, Floyd Mayweather being at the fore of it all. Not only did he rehash the dark side of Canelo’s past in a Gervonta Davis presser but he also expressed his disdain on the upcoming bouts.

Ilunga Makabu is the front-running cruiserweight that Canelo seems likely to fight but Floyd doesn’t approve.

"Canelo’s a helluva fighter, but in my personal opinion he’s ducking David Benavidez. That’s just my opinion and I’m allowed to speak my mind."

Mayweather certainly wasn’t pulling any punches as he went to on to throw shade at Canelo: ‘I’m not knocking him, but that same guy was at the Mayweather Boxing Gym, the guys were really getting the best of him in the Mayweather Boxing Gym.’

There is no surprise he used the full name for a quick and easy plug.

Finally, Floyd said:

"Do I like this fight? Absolutely not. We wanna see Benavidez, let’s make it happen."

