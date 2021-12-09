Tottenham latest news: 'Disgraceful' Spurs still don't know strengths of £90m duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is "disgraceful" that Tottenham Hotspur still do not know the key strengths of big-money midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Ndombele and Lo Celso joined the north London club in the summer of 2019 but have failed to hit the heights many had expected.

What's the latest news involving Ndombele and Lo Celso?

Ndombele has been restricted to just one start since Antonio Conte's appointment as head coach last month, with that coming in the humiliating Europa Conference League defeat to NS Mura.

The 24-year-old cost Spurs a club-record fee which could rise to £62.8million when they sealed his arrival from French club Lyon, but it has not gone to plan.

He was desperate to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the summer only for a decision taken at boardroom level to stop him in his tracks on transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, Lo Celso has failed to make an appearance since last month thanks to a knee injury ruling him out of contention.

The 36-cap Argentina international's lack of action comes after Spurs forked out £27.2million to make his loan move from Real Betis permanent in January 2020.

Ndombele and Lo Celso have come under fire from Glenn Hoddle in recent weeks, with the club legend claiming the duo "don't understand the game".

What has Michael Bridge said about the Spurs pair?

Bridge is gobsmacked that it is still difficult to tell what major qualities Ndombele and Lo Celso bring to Spurs' team.

Their abject performances have led to the Sky Sports reporter questioning why the north Londoners parted with substantial sums to seal their move.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Tanguy Ndombele was an unused sub at the weekend and Giovani Lo Celso was out again.

"We're still, after three seasons, asking ourselves what's the strengths of these two players? They cost close to £100million.

"That's just not good enough. That's just disgraceful, really."

What do the statistics suggest about Ndombele and Lo Celso's time at Spurs?

Ndombele headed to the Premier League having amassed just shy of 100 appearances in two seasons on Lyon's books.

But, having shown promise by netting on his debut, the midfielder has gone on to feature just 88 times for Spurs.

However, he has proved to be more of a goal threat for the north Londoners than either of his previous employers - Lyon and Amiens - as 10 of his 16 senior strikes have come since heading to England.

Lo Celso has featured even fewer times than Ndombele having been involved on just 79 occasions.

He has been named in the starting line-up eight times since the season got underway in August, with injuries and a lack of form limiting his opportunities.

