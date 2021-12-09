Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae will reportedly not have her WWE contract frozen whilst she is out of the ring during her maternity leave, or at least it is not being discussed internally within WWE.

LeRae has already been out of the ring for some time, with her first child with partner Johnny Gargano due in February 2022.

WWE can opt to freeze contracts whilst talents are out with injury or are unable to compete, but it appears as though that will not be the case with Candice.

There is a lot of talk surrounding the aforementioned Gargano and whether he will be re-signing with WWE.

This week's episode of NXT 2.0 saw Gargano give what appeared to be a farewell speech, and fans have been wondering what this means for LeRae.

Candice LeRae WWE Contract

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE will not be putting LeRae's contract on hold:

"Candice LeRae's WWE deal was scheduled to expire in the spring of 2022. LeRae remained on TV even while pregnant, working with Indi Hartwell in several segments for The Way prior to the group disbanding. We're told internally, there hasn't been much discussion on LeRae re-signing as of yet, since WWE generally waits much closer to the expiration date to broach the subject."

Fightful also confirmed that WWE hasn't been discussing the idea of freezing LeRae's contract internally:

"Many have inquired about whether or not WWE is able to freeze LeRae's contract due to inactivity while she's on paid maternity leave. We're told that subject hasn't been broached internally."

It is still not confirmed in Gargano has officially left the company, although it is likely we'll know the score on that front in the next week or so.

