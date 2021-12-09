Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Doudrop has responded to trolls on social media, who suggested she wasn’t ‘beautiful’, by stressing that overweight wrestlers can still be sexy and athletic.

The 30-year-old announced herself in the WWE earlier this year after being traded to Raw as Eva Marie’s protégé.

Having been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Marie, Doudrop also challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship but lost due to a distraction from her former mentor.

In October, she entered the Queen’s Crown tournament and reached the final, before losing to Zelina Vega in the finals at Crown Jewel.

Now, the rising star is feuding with former SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair. On Raw earlier this week, Doudrop walked out of her match with Belair, who was then declared the winner by count-out.

The Scottish fighter has won many fans since she joined the WWE roster, many of whom offer their support to the red brand star online.

One user described Doudrop as “big big BEAUTIFUL,’ but this compliment was met with negativity from some trolls online.

After someone responded by saying “She is not beautiful,” Doudrop took it upon herself to address the hate comment.

“That’s an absolute lie, I’m cute AF,” she said. “Fat and beautiful are not mutually exclusive. And while I’m here, you can also be fat and talented and sexy and athletic.”

Other fans also stepped in to defend Doudrop. One wrote: “I disagree with you… Doudrop is beautiful. You should show some respect to her and the women of wrestling.”

This is not the first time Doudrop has been subject to body shaming online. When she made her main roster debut in June, some mocked the WWE star for her appearance, but the Scot was seemingly unaffected.

“Successful big people are often met with this because we remind people of their own shortcomings,” she Tweeted. “They want to believe that success is only for the ‘perfect people’ and that’s why they didn’t achieve their dreams and we prove them wrong. Don’t even worry about them, I don’t.”

Before arriving in the WWE, Doudrop originally performed on its NXT UK brand as Piper Niven.

She is a former two-time ICW Women’s Champion, one-time SWA World Champion and one-time Artist of Stardom Champion.

