It appears as though Kyle O'Reilly is set to leave WWE and the NXT brand this week and the former NXT Tag Team Champion has issued a statement on social media amid the rumours of his departure.

O'Reilly reportedly has not re-signed with the company, and his contract is expected to have finished by at least the end of this week.

The former Undisputed Era member appeared following this week's NXT 2.0 broadcast alongside Johnny Gargano and Shawn Michaels to seemingly bid farewell to the brand.

Taking to social media, O'Reilly appeared to bid farewell to the NXT Universe:

“Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later."

NXT Head Referee Darryl Sharma also wrote a message regarding O'Reilly making his departure from the company, praising how far he has come in the industry.

“I first worked with Kyle when I wrestled him back in ‘06 for ECCW in British Columbia. He was pretty new but everyone there already knew he was going to be really good. I just don’t think anyone knew he was going to be THIS good.

"I can’t even begin to list how many of my favourite matches and moments working in WWE involve Kyle. Beyond that, you know how it’s often said that the referees don’t get enough credit?

"Well, there certainly are those that go out of their way to make sure the referees get their due respect – and Kyle is right there at the top of that list. And I never felt like the respect was solely on having been a wrestler, or a wrestler with a similar style to his (not even trying to claim to be anywhere nearly as proficient as him).

"It’s a respect for my role in his matches and the company as a whole, and what I am TODAY, which means so much more.

"My opinion always mattered with him. Most importantly, Kyle is just a genuinely good dude. Anyone that’s ever been in a ring with him is better because of it, and any locker room that’s ever had him is better because of it. Thank you so much, Kyle!"

