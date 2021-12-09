AEW: Returning PPV announced for March 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite announced that 2022 will see not only the return of a previous Pay-Per-View but a return to a familiar location.

AEW has been very active with big announcements recently. The first is the Dynamite special "Winter Is Coming" which will be taking place next Wednesday on the 15th of December. Also, a brand new special in "Battle Of The Belts" is a TNT special event that will take place on the 8th January 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



The latest edition is the return of the highly anticipated PPV, Revolution.

Revolution was announced to take place on Sunday the 6th March 2022 and will be returning to the birthplace of AEW in Florida. The event will be held at the Addition Arena in Orlando. It is unknown who will be the champions going into this PPV as anything can happen in the space of three months, especially with two other big events taking place beforehand.



Last year's Revolution featured a stacked card headlined by a goliath of a main event between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega in an Extreme Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Other matches included the likes of Young Bucks v Jericho and MJF, the Face Of The Revolution ladder match, and a brutal AEW Women's Championship match between Shida and Ryu Mizunami.

With the third installment of Revolution confirmed, what matches will occur?

Will AEW bring back the return of the "Face Of The Revolution" ladder match to add even more anticipation towards the TNT Championship picture? Last year's ladder match saw a shock as Scorpio Sky was the victor. It would be interesting if this match type returns.



It is interesting to see what will transpire over the next couple of months of AEW television and who will not only challenge but hold the gold going into the event.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

