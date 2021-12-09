Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Seven years have passed now since Floyd Mayweather met Marcos Maidana. The latter may not be a household name as such but his ability and success may be overlooked.

Maidana boasts the fact that he was never stopped in a bout and held belts at two different weights.

From 2011 to 2012, Marcos held the WBA super lightweight title before then holding the WBA welterweight title aloft from 2013 to 2014.

Floyd on the other hand has of course tasted unheard of success.

The Argentine gave Floyd one of the toughest fights of his career, the first one being a split decision before the second was unanimous.

Maidana remarkably claims to have a unique piece of memorabilia from the bout, a fierce strike in the third round supposedly knocking out a tooth.

He hit him very hard a number of times in the fight and so if this were to be true, it would be quite something.

Floyd spoke out on this on Instagram live, responding with this:

“In the third round, when he hit me with that shot after the bell, it was a real good shot. It got my attention. No, he didn’t knock my teeth out. Not at all! He’s a strong guy, he’s a good puncher, but no, as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not.”

It is hardly surprising to see Mayweather refute this but there is yet to be confirmation either way.

Since the two Maidana bouts, we have seen the Moneyman take on exhibition bouts.

He of course faced UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, in a hugely lucrative boxing fight. Earlier this year, Miami saw Floyd take on internet sensation, Logan Paul.

Outside of the ring, Floyd has continued to accumulate an insane amount of wealth from various ventures whereas Maidana is no longer in the spotlight in the same way he was seven years ago.

