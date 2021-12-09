CM Punk: Drops pipe bomb on Long Island and states desire to become AEW World Champion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The recent addition of AEW Dynamite took place in MJF's hometown of Long Island and after his actions on last Friday's Rampage, CM Punk had more than a few words to say about his rival.

Dynamite began with a jubilant Long Island crowd erupting as they heard the familiar sound of MJF's entrance music begin to play, only to be met by a smug CM Punk meant business as he made his way down the ramp.

This wasn't a typical CM Punk promo that AEW fans were familiarised with where he would soak in the CM Punk chants and explain his love for the AEW crowd but a heel promo explaining his disappointment in the admiration Long Island have for one of their own, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

CM Punk would continue to taunt MJF and Long Island and repetitively ask "Is this your guy" and reveal a 4 pillar of AEW shirt that had Britt Baker on instead of MJF. Punk continues to not listen to the crowd and target beloved Long Island sporting teams and belittles the accomplishments in Long Island.

Punk states "I can't understand you, just like the Islanders can't understand how to put a puck in the net".

This is the first time we have properly heard the crowd boo such an AEW fan favourite in CM Punk. However, a p****d off Punk doesn't stop there. He continues to disrespect Long Island and compares their sub-par victory to him beating QT Marshall to the negative reaction of the crowd.

As the promo continues he states that he and MJF have similar goals as Punk wants next for the AEW World Championship, but he believes they need to settle their situation before one of them and snarkily adds confidently "probably me lets be honest" goes on to challenge for the AEW World Title.

With MJF fighting Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Winter Is Coming, it is only a matter of time before the dream match of CM Punk and MJF becomes a reality.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

News Now - Sport News