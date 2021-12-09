Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool FC truly is more than just a football club.

The eternal motto of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is a heartwarming sentiment that pumps through the veins of the club whether they're celebrating the highs or reflecting deeply upon the lows.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Reds facilitated a truly beautiful moment between Libbie Booker and Ethan Beckley for the latest instalment of their 'Dear Liverpool FC' series with Nivea Men UK.

Libbie and Ethan's story

Liverpool received a letter from Libbie's family explaining that they wanted to 'do something amazing' for Ethan whose incredible bravery and generosity helped to save her life.

Libbie was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was just 13 years old, which led to her needing two years of chemotherapy but unfortunately she experienced a relapse at age 15.

They were told that the only chance of a cure was a bone marrow transplant with a worldwide appeal duly being sent to see if anyone could be the donor that would help to save Libbie's life.

A surprise for Ethan

In the end, Libbie received a match in the form of Ethan, who is a massive Liverpool fan, with his remarkable sacrifice ensuring that his match could make a recovery.

Libbie discovered Ethan's love for Liverpool during some initial contact and it was arranged for the pair to finally meet in person at none other than the home of the Reds: Anfield itself.

And while Ethan 'only' thought he was going to meet Libbie at the world-famous stadium, Liverpool ensured that there was even more in store with Alisson Becker arriving to greet the man himself.

A truly heartwarming encounter

What followed was a truly heartwarming moment where it gradually dawned on Ethan that the Brazilian goalkeeper wasn't just milling around Anfield, but was present especially to meet him.

It really is moving to not only see the penny drop for Ethan that Alisson would be greeting him, but especially when the passionate Kopite met Libbie in person for the first time beside the Anfield pitch.

If there is only one video that you watch on the internet today, then make sure it's this one, because it really is a beautiful moment. Check it out down below:

Author confession: this had me in tears.

The beautiful game

Look, I think we all moan, groan, prophesise and pontificate about football in various shades of meaninglessness, but this, ladies and gentlemen, is ultimately what the beautiful game is all about.

The fact that Liverpool Football Club - or any club for that matter - could serve as a vehicle for bringing two people together bounded by the most human of connections is truly something special.

Marry that to Nivea spreading awareness for the Anthony Nolan charity, paying for Libbie's student accommodation and laying on a VIP Anfield trip for Ethan and it really is a heartwarming story.

The best of wishes to two incredibly strong young people in Libbie and Ethan - and you can find out more about Anthony Nolan by clicking the link here. You'll never walk alone.

