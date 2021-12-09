Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIA Race Director Michael Masi has warned both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton that the stewards have a number of tools and sanctions available to them should they need to intervene at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The final race weekend of the year is here and the title is at stake with the two men level on points after a hugely controversial Saudi Arabia GP.

Indeed, that has only stoked the fires further of talk of incident between the pair, with one that sees them both retire enough to give Max the title.

Masi, though, has warned them to keep it clean this weekend as he and the stewards will not hesitate to make the big calls if they are needed:

"I can’t control the actions of the two individuals, only they can," Masi tells the Daily Mail.

"But within the regulations we have penalties, be it time or grid penalties. In addition, the International Sporting Code has provision for the stewards to disqualify a competitor or dock championship points.

"So, yes, Max could be deducted points, as could any team. We hope it isn’t necessary, but it is one of the tools available. I will remind all the teams and drivers of these provisions.

"While they may not want to admit it, deep down they all know what is deemed legal, what is fair game, what is hard but fair racing and what is not.

"Every incident has to be treated separately. While they may look similar, they are not necessarily identical.

"There is a common belief I am responsible for the punishments meted out, but it is down to an independent panel of stewards to decide if a penalty is warranted."

Formula 1 has basked in a vintage year and hopefully the title can be decided by a fair, clean fight between these two superb drivers.

That's what this season and those that have been so entertained by it, thoroughly deserve.

