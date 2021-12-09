Dr Disrespect Slams Warzone Devs Over "Boring" Caldera Pacific Map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty influencer Dr Disrespect has not held back when it came to his feedback on the newest addition to the series Vanguard.

Raven Software, along with Sledgehammer Games, opted to move away from the iconic Warzone map Verdansk and take the battle royale frenzy to an entirely new location based on what would have been a Pacific island during the 1940s.

This move was carried out to recognise the release of Vanguard last month, which received significant amounts of criticism on Metacritic.

With this in mind, this has been reflected in some of the opinions of some of the most popular gaming influencers across social media.

Because of this, Dr Disrespect, who is known for streaming on Twitch, had his say on his first thoughts of the all-new Caldera map

Dr Disrespect Call of Duty Vanguard

With Warzone having finally left Verdansk and made its way to Caldera, many players from across the globe have had the opportunity to sample what the new map, as well as the new World War 2 theme, is offering.

Dr Disrespect, however, was not impressed in the slightest, and did not sugarcoat his views on Twitter in any way as he gave a brief, yet honest analysis.

He said:

"The more I play Caldera and this WW2 theme, makes me wanna throw up all over my high end peripherals. Boring."

Many of the comments that reacted to Dr Disrespect's remarks were in agreement with him, with some even showcasing some hilarious in-game screenshots of some glitches and rendering fails that have cropped up.

Here are a few examples:

As you can see, life isn't getting any easier for Raven, especially as these images emerged shortly after the first Battle Pass went live for Season 1.

Some even suggested in the comments that the developers would be better off releasing a new title every two to four years, rather than rushing through a new game annually.

This might be something that Raven and Sledgehammer have to bear in mind going forward.

